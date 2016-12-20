Charges upgraded after victim in Earlewood shooting dies

Authorities have upgraded charges against the suspect in a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in the Earlewood neighborhood.
Jirmaine Mobley, 29, was arrested Thursday in connection with the Dec. 10 shooting of 26-year-old Justin Jones on the 3000 block of Falling Springs Road, according to the Columbia Police Department.
Mobley was initially charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful carrying of a pistol; however, after Jones died in the hospital Sunday, police consulted with prosecutors and upgraded the assault charge to murder.
Police say Mobley turned himself in last week.
Jones was shot in the head at the Rutledge Forest Apartments and died Sunday afternoon at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital, according to the coroner’s office.
Police have not indicated a possible motive for the crime.
