Sheriff: Columbia woman held relatives at gunpoint, kidnapped two children

Lauren Barnhardt was in jail Tuesday night and not with the two children, who Lexington authorities say she kidnapped at gunpoint earlier in the day.
The 32-year-old Columbia woman was taken into custody by Lexington County deputies at an ex-boyfriend’s house, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release.
According to the arrest warrant, on Tuesday morning, Bernhardt showed up at her mother and stepfather’s home in the Columbia area of Lexington County and demanded the return of her children who were at the South Stonehedge Drive house with her permission. She allegedly held her mother and stepfather at gunpoint while her 11-year-old son and another child in her care looked on.
Bernhardt forced the children and her mother into a car and drove them to an ex-boyfriend’s Columbia home, Koon said.
No explanation was offered by the sheriff’s department on why these alleged actions were taken.
Barnhardt was charged with kidnapping, child neglect, and pointing a firearm at a person. She was being held at the Lexington County Detention Center Tuesday night.
