Crime & Courts

December 21, 2016 9:59 AM

Deputies investigating Tuesday assault, shooting in Irmo

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

An Irmo woman said she was assaulted by two women who then fired several gunshots into her home after she ran inside, according to authorities.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of Hollingshed Road, according to Richland County sheriff’s Lt. Curtis Wilson. The female victim said she had just arrived home from work and was sitting in her car when two female suspects approached her.

The suspects began assaulting the victim with a handgun, Wilson said. Deputies say multiple gunshots were fired into the home as the victim ran inside.

Four people were inside the home at the time, Wilson said. No injuries were reported, and the sheriff’s department is still investigating the incident.

Related content

Crime & Courts

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trooper recalls act of kindness that shaped his career decision

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos