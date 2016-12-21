Deputies investigating Tuesday assault, shooting in Irmo

An Irmo woman said she was assaulted by two women who then fired several gunshots into her home after she ran inside, according to authorities.
The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of Hollingshed Road, according to Richland County sheriff’s Lt. Curtis Wilson. The female victim said she had just arrived home from work and was sitting in her car when two female suspects approached her.
The suspects began assaulting the victim with a handgun, Wilson said. Deputies say multiple gunshots were fired into the home as the victim ran inside.
Four people were inside the home at the time, Wilson said. No injuries were reported, and the sheriff’s department is still investigating the incident.
Comments