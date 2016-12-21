Cash, customer’s beverages stolen at gunpoint at gas station

Investigators are searching for a suspect after a gas station was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning, according to police.
A suspect entered the store about 2:43 a.m. Wednesday and reportedly presented a gun and threatened an employee while inside an Exxon gas station, 321 Greystone Blvd., according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.
The suspect then reportedly stole about $425 and another customer’s beverages.
Officials said the suspect then fled the location on foot.
He was last seen wearing a black and yellow sweatshirt, a black beanie, gray sweatpants and white sneakers.
Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident can contact Crimestopperss at 1-888-CRIME-SC, text “TIPSC” plus the message to 274637 or visit midlandscrimestoppers.com. Those who leave tips can receive up to $1,000 in rewards if the information leads to an arrest.
Comments