Packages stolen from front porch of Irmo home; suspect caught on camera

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC As more people expect last-minute deliveries in the days coming up until Christmas, deputies believe they could have a serial package thief on their hands.
A surveillance camera caught a female suspect walking up to a home on the 100 block of Hearthwood Circle in the Irmo area around 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
The suspect was seen stealing two packages from the home’s front porch, the release stated.
One of the packages from FedEx contained Shari’s Berries, and the other was a UPS package containing a gravity globe. The items were reportedly worth about $210 in all.
Deputies said the suspect could possibly be linked to additional thefts.
She was described as a white woman wearing black pants and a light blue jacket.
Anyone with information about the suspect can contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or text “TIPSC” plus the message to CRIMES (274637). Tips can be anonymous. Those who leave tips that lead to an arrest can earn up to $1,000 in rewards.
