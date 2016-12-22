Tip leads to arrest of suspected Irmo package thief

Shortly after deputies released an image from a surveillance camera showing a woman reportedly stealing packages from the front porch of an Irmo home, they made an arrest with the help of a tip.
Deputies arrested Shirley Jean Daniel, 35, around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at her Kennerly Road home in Irmo, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies released the images around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, and a tip leading to Daniel came in shorty after.
Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a surveillance video camera caught a woman stealing two packages from the front porch of a Hearthwood Circle home then fleeing in a 1999 Honda Accord.
The car was reported stolen from a Monarch Lane home Dec. 7, and Daniel was spotted getting into that vehicle Wednesday night.
Daniel was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and petit larceny. Deputies reported the investigation is ongoing and additional charges and arrests could be forthcoming.
She was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
