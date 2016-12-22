Watchdog raises ethics questions in Merrill case

A state ethics watchdog said Thursday he’s exploring whether there is a conflict of interest in the case of a state legislator representing another in court.
Rep. Leon Stavrinakis, D-Charleston, is one of two attorneys representing former House Majority Leader Rep. Jim Merrill, R-Berkeley. Merrill faces 30 charges of misconduct in office and a series of ethics violations.
But John Crangle, a state ethics watchdog, said he’s exploring whether there is a conflict of interest in Stavrinakis representing Merrill. Stavrinakis not only serves as a House member, but he is also on the House Ethics Committee, the panel charged with investigating potential misdeeds my legislators.
“I have not come to any conclusion on whether Leon has a conflict of interest, but I am looking into it,” Crangle said.
Should he conclude Stravrinakis’ representation of Merrill clashes with his duties as a House member, Crangle said he’d file a complaint with the House Ethics Committee. Crangle said he’s concerned about several issues, including Stravrinakis’ potential to serve as a witness in Merrill’s case.
But Stravrinakis rebuffed Crangle’s concerns.
“Of course, I would not take part in any proceedings related to these issues, if they came in front of the ethics committee,” Starvrinakis said. “I wouldn’t participate as counsel in front of the ethics committee, and I wouldn’t participate as an ethics committee member in anything that I have been involved in as either a witness or as counsel.”
House Minority Leader Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, also argued that there is no conflict of interest because Merrill is currently suspended from office and the matter has not gone before the ethics committee.
“The fact that Leon (Stavrinakis) has been a long-time friend of Jim Merrill and sits on House ethics does not preclude him from being able to represent (Merrill) in a legal matter,” Rutherford said. “Do I think that there are those who would try to make hay of this situation? Absolutely.”
