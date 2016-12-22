Same person may be responsible for suspected arson cases in Rosewood

Officials are searching for a suspect who they believe intentionally set four fires in the Rosewood community.
Firefighters responded to four fires within less a mile of each other in Rosewood between Nov. 25 and Dec. 16, according to a news release from the Columbia Fire Department.
Investigators believe the fires were intentionally set by the same person and are investigating them as arson.
Investigators have not identified a suspect yet.
Anyone with information about these cases or sees suspicious activity can contact Crimestoppers at 1(803) CRIME-SC.
Comments