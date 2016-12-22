Crime & Courts

December 22, 2016 3:27 PM

Same person may be responsible for suspected arson cases in Rosewood

By Jane Moon Dail

jdail@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

Officials are searching for a suspect who they believe intentionally set four fires in the Rosewood community.

Firefighters responded to four fires within less a mile of each other in Rosewood between Nov. 25 and Dec. 16, according to a news release from the Columbia Fire Department.

Investigators believe the fires were intentionally set by the same person and are investigating them as arson.

Investigators have not identified a suspect yet.

Anyone with information about these cases or sees suspicious activity can contact Crimestoppers at 1(803) CRIME-SC.

Related content

Crime & Courts

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Cayce Public Safety gets new K-9 officer

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos