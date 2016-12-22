Orangeburg Co. deputy fired after DUI crash in patrol car, officials say

An Orangeburg County sheriff’s deputy was terminated after crashing an unmarked patrol car in Richland County while allegedly driving impaired, according to authorities.
Devrinn Washington, 30, was charged with DUI after the crash, which happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 378 near Trotter Road, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones with the S.C. Highway Patrol. Troopers say Washington was traveling west when his 2013 Chevrolet sedan exited the roadway and hit a tree.
Washington was not injured, but Jones said troopers believed he was under the influence. He was charged with DUI, Jones said.
Washington was a deputy with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office but was terminated immediately after his arrest, a sheriff’s spokesman said. He was not on duty when he crashed. The unmarked patrol car had minor damage.
