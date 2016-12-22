“Big bunch of decadent goodies” will be sent to Irmo family to replace stolen package

While the incidence of packages being stolen off porches is on the rise, Shari’s Berries hasn’t been mentioned in a news article about such a theft before, at least not as far as company spokeswoman Amy Toosley can remember.
“I saw the news and thought, that’s bummer - a family got their Christmas gift stolen, so I wanted to do a replacement,” she said.
Toosley subscribes to a clipping service and got a copy of The State’s report yesterday of the theft of packages off the front porch of an Irmo family. She contacted The State Thursday to see if we could help her track down the family victimized by the porch thief.
The State provided a street address of the burglary which was all the Richland County Sheriff’s Department could provide when Toosley sought to identify the family.
“Our team is trying to look up the original order right now,” she said from her office in San Diego.
Failing a strict replacement, “we’re going to send them a ‘big bunch of decadent goodies’ for Christmas,” Toosley said.
Shari’s Berries is a division of FTD, which is headquartered in Chicago.
