3-year-old struck by a van on Two Notch Road sidewalk, van’s driver being sought

Columbia Police say they are on the scene of a hit-and-run accident involving a three-year-old.
The child was walking with his or her mother on the sidewalk at 2322 Two Notch Rd when the toddler was struck by the van which was pulling out of a driveway.
Authorities are looking for the driver of a red Dodge caravan van with South Carolina License plate KVC 523.
The child was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Columbia Police Lt. R.L. White Thursday evening.
