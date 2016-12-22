Community turns in suspected drug dealers

A community fed up with illegal drugs in their midst called Richland County authorities to turn in two suspected dealers, Sheriff Leon Lott said in a news relase Thursday night.
The county narcotics unit “received numerous complaints from citizens about the distribution of heroin and crack cocaine from a certain residence,” Lott said.
Deputies with the county’s nartcotics unit raided 104 Haygood Road in Blythewood on Wednesday. Heroin, cocaine, pot and two stolen handguns were seized from the home, Lott said.
George Addison 36, was charged with trafficking heroin and cocaine and distributing heroin, cocaine, marijuana and crack cocaine. Alex Morris, 39, was charged with trafficking heroin and cocaine, possession of a stolen gun and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Addison and Morris were being held at the Alvin S.Glenn Detention Center Thursday night.
