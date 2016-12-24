Garners Ferry Road Walmart scene of Christmas Eve gunfire

A Christmas Eve gunfight at the Walmart on Garners Ferry Road injured two people. One man with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital although the injury was not life threatening, said Lt. C.B. Williams of the Columbia Police.
Columbia Police were still on the scene at 8 p.m. Saturday night investigating the incident at the Walmart Supercenter at 7520 Garners Ferry Road.
Two ‘people of interest’ were being questioned but no one had been charged Saturday night, said Williams.
Officers on the scene @ Walmart on Garners Ferry Rd. A shooting incident on-site has been contained. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/xuKrb05aiu— Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) December 24, 2016
“What we know is that no one is on the loose, ” and still being sought, Williams said.
Exactly what happened leading up to the gunfire was still being determined.
The incident, during which multiple shots were fired, unfolded near the front of the store and apparently involved people in the store and in the parking lot, Williams said.
More will be reported as it becomes available.
