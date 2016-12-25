2 charged in Christmas Eve shooting at Walmart on Garners Ferry Road

Two people have been charged in a Christmas Eve shooting that injured a man at Wal-Mart on Garners Ferry Road, according to police.
Elliott Caldwell, 22, from Columbia, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to Lt. Daniel Wesley, a Columbia police spokesman. Bradley Keyon Stigner, 25, of West Columbia, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
Police have said gunshots rang out near the front of the store around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and that people inside the store and in the parking lot were involved. A man was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, and Wesley said Sunday he is expected to recover.
A motive for the shooting is still unknown.
“It was an isolated incident,” Wesley said. “The group of individuals knew each other at some point. It wasn’t anything random.”
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Columbia police at 803-545-3500 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
