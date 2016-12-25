Sumter man arrested and charged in stabbing attack

Sumter County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Sunday and charged him with a stabbing incident that happened Saturday night.
Kevin Boyd Johnson II, 24, was charged with Attempted Murder. The Sumter resident will be charged on Monday with Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, according to public information officer Ken Bell.
Authorities responded to a call Saturday night and found a man had been stabbed, said Bell.The man said he was at a friend’s house when Johnson asked him for a ride home, according to Bell, who said on the way, Johnson told the man to turn onto a road off of Rogers Avenue, but the man refused. The man said Johnson attacked him and told him to empty his pockets and he was unaware, at first, he had been stabbed, according to Bell, adding the man fled, taking the vehicle keys with him as he sought help.
Authorities found the vehicle and sought Johnson for questioning Saturday night. He was discovered at a relative’s home just after noon Sunday.
The man was airlifted to an area hospital where he was treated for several stab wounds to his arm and upper body. He has since been released and is expected to fully recover.
