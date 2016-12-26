Two hospitalized following hit-and-run on St. Andrews Road

Two people have been hospitalized following a hit-and-run on Monday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, which is still looking for the suspected driver.
The incident occurred on St. Andrews Road, near Jamil Road, around 12:45 p.m., according to Cpl. Sonny Collins, who said a vehicle ran onto the sidewalk and struck two pedestrians before leaving the scene.
Both pedestrians were taken to an area hospital, but their condition and extent of their injuries wasn’t know, according to Collins.
There isn’t a description of the vehicle or the driver as the SCHP continues its investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call *HP, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Comments