Woman recorded stealing bows off Eastover residence

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a suspect in a residential larceny.
Late in the evening on Dec. 20, a woman with curly blond hair was captured on video surveillance stealing two bows off the gate of a residence on Tathom Road in Eastover, near Piney Branch Road, according to public information liaison Lt. Curtis Wilson.
The woman is seen stealing two bows and returning to her vehicle before leaving.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
