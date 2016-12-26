Woman shot at Anderson gun range, Sheriff’s office investigating

A 24-year-old woman remains in the hospital after being shot Monday afternoon at an Anderson County shooting range.
The woman's condition is considered serious, said Lt. Sheila Cole, Anderson County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.
The Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the incident at the Skip J Range on Murphy Road in Anderson, Cole said Monday evening.
Greg Shore, with Medshore Ambulance Service, said the woman was taken to AnMed Health Medical Center with a serious injury — a wound to the head.
Skip J Range owner Jerry James said the incident looked like an accident. He said this was the first time an incident like this has happened in the 24 years the range has been in operation.
