Three charged after Blythewood Waffle House robbery

Three men were charged Tuesday in the Monday night armed robbery of the Waffle House on Blythewood Road.
Jeffrey Bridell, 31, Dennis Bell, 28, and Scottrell West, 28, were charged with armed robbery. West and Bell were also charged with kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The three men were among four suspects detained shortly after Monday’s hold up of a Blythewood Waffle House at 216 Blythewood Road, according to officials.
The robbery happened just before 11 p.m., according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Bell and West are accused of donning masks, entering the Waffle House, and, at gunpoint, demanding money from an employee, Sheriff Leon Lott said in a news release.
Deputies on patrol located a vehicle about 10 miles away at Farrow and Parklane roads with men inside who matched descriptions of the suspects.
Bridell, West, and Bell were being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Tuesday evening.
