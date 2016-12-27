1 injured in Tuesday shooting; suspect sought

Columbia police are searching for leads in a Tuesday shooting that left one person hospitalized.
The shooting happened just after midnight at a home on Jaggers Plaza, police said.
Police say unknown suspects began shooting into a home on Jaggers Plaza. One person was shot in the hip and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, an official said Tuesday.
Investigators are working to locate the suspects.
The shooting happened near W.A. Perry Middle School. The school is on winter recess until Monday, according to the website.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
Comments