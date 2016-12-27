S.C. Rep. Chris Corley posts bond on domestic violence and gun charges

Trooper Joseph Ragsdale of the S.C. Highway Patrol says an act of kindness from the trooper who worked his mother's wreck years ago shaped his decision to join the patrol. Teddy Kulmala/tkulmala@thestate.com
Surveillance footage shows Sen. Clementa Pinckney greeting church members at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, SC the night nine parishioners were killed. Dylann Roof was later named the suspect in the fatal shootings.
The woman accused of fleeing the scene after hitting and killing a Benedict College basketball player and injuring another with her car was given a $75,000 bond Tuesday. Yalonda Lewis, 31, is charged with hit and run involving a death and hit and run with injury in connection with the Sunday collision that killed 22-year-old Rashee Hodges.