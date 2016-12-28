Dollar General, Food Mart, Pitt Stop robbed last week, deputies said

Deputies are investigating three robberies, including two armed robberies, that happened within three days of each other last week, officials said.
The first occurred at Food Mart, 4140 Broad River Road, around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
A suspect entered Food Mart and approached an employee while demanding cash from the register.
Surveillance footage showed the suspect walked up to the counter, which had a line of customers, and made a hand gesture indicative of a gun.
The suspect was described as a black male with medium build. He was reportedly wearing a camouflage hat, a camouflage jacket, a light blue T-shirt, a dark blue sweater and jeans.
Deputies reported he was not successful in getting money and fled the store in a dark-colored vehicle.
Another robbery occurred later that night around 9 p.m. at Pitt Stop, 7460 Two Notch Road, except this case includes weapons, according to deputies
Two suspects entered the business and pointed handguns at an employee while demanding cash from the register, a news release stated.
Surveillance video recorded the suspect grabbing a plastic bag from behind the counter and ordering the employee to fill it with cash. In the video, the victim complies while the suspect presses a gun to his back.
The suspects were shown wearing dark clothes and masks, as well as gloves.
The video showed the suspects stealing multiple packs of cigarettes then fleeing on foot.
The third robbery occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday at Dollar General, 1901 Bluff Road, according to a news release.
Two suspects entered the store and pointed handguns at an employee while demanding cash from the register, the release stated.
When the suspects stole the cash, they reportedly told the victim “Merry Christmas” as they fled.
The suspects were described as black males with light complexions, about 5-feet 8-inches tall and about 170 pounds. One suspect was described as wearing a black hoodie, brown pants and a black mask. The second suspect was described as wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and a black mask.
Anyone with information about the robberies or the suspects can contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, visit http://www.midlandscrimestoppers.com/ or text “TIPSC” plus the message to CRIMES (274637). Tips can be anonymous. Those who leave tips that lead to an arrest can earn up to $1,000 in rewards.
