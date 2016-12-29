Agencies team up to find armed robbers who hit two businesses Wednesday night

Springdale Police and Lexington County deputies are looking for two men believed responsible for two armed robberies Wednesday night.
Around 9 p.m., two masked men entered a C Mart convenience store on Two Notch Road in Lexington County, struck the clerk and at gunpoint demanded money from the cash register. The clerk was able to trip the alarm which sent the would be thieves fleeing from the store without any cash, said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon in a news release.
Deputies arriving on scene a short time later found tire tracks behind the store thought to have been made by the getaway vehicle.
A short time after the failed armed robbery at C Mart, two armed masked men successfully robbed the Super 8 motel on Cherokee Lane in Springdale, the police said in a news release.
Described as an older black male standing around 5 foot 6 with graying facial hair and a black male standing between 5 foot 8 and 5 foot 10 inches tall, the men matched the description of the suspects wanted in the C- Mart incident.
If you can help identify these men or know anything about the crimes, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, text CRIMES (274637) and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC” followed by the tip information, or log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.
Comments