Arrest made in assault, shooting at Irmo home

Richland County deputies charged a woman with four counts of attempted murder in connection with a Dec. 20 shooting in Irmo, officials said.
Kimberly Miller, 23, was charged with the four counts and one count each of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, officials said. She remains in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Miller is accused in a Dec. 20 assault at a home on the 1400 block of Hollingshed Road in Irmo, according to Lt. Curtis Wilson, a sheriff’s spokesman. Deputies say the victim had just arrived home from work when Miller and another suspect assaulted her while she sat in her vehicle.
The victim ran inside her home, at which point Miller fired multiple gunshots into the home, Wilson said. Four people were inside the home, but there were no injuries.
Detectives identified Miller as a suspect through leads they received, Wilson said. Miller and the victim were involved in an ongoing altercation. The investigation is ongoing, and officials say more arrests are possible.
