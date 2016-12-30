Dashcam video of Rep. Chris Corley arrest

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office released dashcam footage from Rep. Chris Corley's Dec. 26 arrest at his home in Aiken County.
Aiken County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Courts

Three shot, one dead in Arthurtown near Shop Road

Richland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured in Columbia's Arthurtown neighborhood on Friday. Investigators say an argument between several men in the 100 block of Aster Circle escalated into a shooting. One man was declared dead at the scene.

Crime & Courts

Cayce Public Safety gets new K-9 officer

The Cayce Department of Public Safety recently added a bloodhound to its force. The dog, which was donated by a police officer who breeds bloodhounds and donates them to police agencies, will mainly handle search and rescue missions but may be trained in other kinds of searches.

