Dashcam video of Rep. Chris Corley arrest

Richland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured in Columbia's Arthurtown neighborhood on Friday. Investigators say an argument between several men in the 100 block of Aster Circle escalated into a shooting. One man was declared dead at the scene.
The Cayce Department of Public Safety recently added a bloodhound to its force. The dog, which was donated by a police officer who breeds bloodhounds and donates them to police agencies, will mainly handle search and rescue missions but may be trained in other kinds of searches.
Trooper Joseph Ragsdale of the S.C. Highway Patrol says an act of kindness from the trooper who worked his mother's wreck years ago shaped his decision to join the patrol. Teddy Kulmala/tkulmala@thestate.com
Surveillance footage shows Sen. Clementa Pinckney greeting church members at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, SC the night nine parishioners were killed. Dylann Roof was later named the suspect in the fatal shootings.