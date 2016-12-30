Crime & Courts

December 30, 2016 5:20 PM

Retrial for former N. Charleston officer charged with murder set for March 1

CHARLESTON, SC

The state retrial of a South Carolina police officer charged with murder for killing a black driver running from a traffic stop has been scheduled to begin March 1.

A judge on Thursday released the order setting the date, multiple media outlets reported.

A jury couldn’t reach a verdict in Michael Slager’s murder trial in state court earlier this month.

Slager, who is white, is also charged in federal court with violating Walter Scott’s civil rights. That trial is set to start May 1.

Associated Press

