December 31, 2016 9:43 AM

Man says he was stabbed in field near his house in Richland County

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

A man says he was stabbed in an open field early Saturday morning in Richland County.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the man’s home on Oakland Avenue, near J.P. Thomas Elementary School between Farrow Road and North Main Street, around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The man told them he had been assaulted in a field not far from his home, deputies say.

The victim was taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Deputies continue to investigate this incident to find out exactly what happened.

Anyone with information about the stabbing can anonymously call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

