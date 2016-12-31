Lugoff toddler wanders away from grandmother’s home and drowns in nearby creek

The body of a 2-year-old boy was found in a Lugoff creek Saturday evening after a three hour search by Kershaw County search and rescue units.
The child, Neko Jacob Clark, wandered away from his grandmother’s apartment and drowned in a nearby creek, coroner David West said.
“While the grandma was in another room braiding her granddaughter’s hair, he somehow got out of the apartment and wandered down the hill to the creek,” West said.
The child was reported missing after the grandmother noticed his absence around 4:00 p.m. His body was found around 7:15 p.m. downstream from where a blood hound tracked him to Twenty-five Mile Creek.
“The creek has a swift current right now,” West said. The child’s body had become lodged in the creek near Frenwood Lane.
As required by the State Law Enforcement Division when the death of a child is involved, an autopsy will be performed and is planned for Monday, West said.
The Kershaw County sheriff’s office and coroner’s office continue to investigate the child’s death.
