2 assaulted with baseball bats, tire iron in Columbia home Saturday

Three people were taken into custody after two women were assaulted with baseball bats and a tire iron at a Columbia home Saturday, according to authorities.
The assault happened around 7:30 p.m. at a home on the 7200 block of Patricia Drive, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies say they found broken windows and other damage to the home when they arrived, and later determined that bricks had been thrown through the windows.
Two female victims had been assaulted with baseball bats, a tire iron and a knife, a sheriff’s department spokesman said Sunday. One victim had been cut and was taken to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Three suspects – two women and a man – have been taken into custody, officials said. Deputies are still investigating to determine what led up to the altercation.
There was no word on charges Sunday morning.
Comments