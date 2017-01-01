Coroner confirms four dead at Lexington County residence, person of interest sought

Lexington County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the deaths of four people found inside a home on Old Barnwell Road and searching for a person suspected to be connected.
“There are four confirmed dead at a residence,” Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher said Sunday. “We’re in the preliminary stages of an investigation.”
Jorge Luis Chavez is a person of interest actively sought by the sheriff’s department, but more details haven’t been made available about the situation at the home located near the intersection with Emanuel Church Road, in the area of Columbia Metropolitan Airport.
“All we can confirm is that there is a death investigation going on at a home off Old Barnwell Road. It does not appear to be natural,” said sheriff’s department spokesperson Colby Gallagher, who wouldn’t comment on how Chavez is connected to the four people found dead. “We are searching for somebody in connection to this scene.”
Fisher said the investigation is at an early stage and neither identifications nor causes of death are known for the four people found in the residence.
Gallagher said if Chavez is seen, he shouldn’t be approached, and people are instead asked to call 911.
Anyone with information about Chavez or his whereabouts are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Staff writer Teddy Kulmala contributed to this report
We're actively searching for Jorge Luis Chavez in connection to the incident on Old Barnwell Rd. Send all tips to Crime Stoppers. #LESM pic.twitter.com/aHRvBluID4— Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) January 2, 2017
Comments