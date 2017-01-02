Man in critical condition after Craiglist deal gone wrong

Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened Monday in Northeast Columbia in what deputies describe as a Craigslist deal that “went bad.”
Lt. Curtis Wilson with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to a shots fired call shortly before noon on the 100 block of Southport Drive.
When they arrived, they located a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds, Curtis said.
Curtis said investigators believe the shooting was a Craiglist deal that went bad. He said the suspect was shot multiple times by the victim but did not provide further details.
The suspect was transported to Palmetto Health Richland hospital and is in critical condition, Curtis said.
Deputies were questioning people at the scene around noon.
More information will be posted when it becomes available.
Comments