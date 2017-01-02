Any Dylann Roof execution would be years away

If Charleston church killer Dylann Roof is sentenced to death by the federal jury hearing his case, appeals will delay his execution for years.
“Generally speaking, you are looking at a decade or more,” said Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Resource Center, a non-profit that tracks death penalty data.
Roof, 22, an avowed white supremacist, was convicted Dec. 15 of killing nine African-Americans at downtown Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church.
The penalty phase of his trial will start Wednesday. The 12 jurors who convicted Roof will decide if he gets death or life without parole in prison.
Appeals are only part of the reason why any death sentence would be delayed.
Across the country, for various reasons, the death penalty is dying off.
According to a study published last month by Dunham’s group, a record low number of death penalty sentences were handed out last year – 30 across the nation. That continues a sharply downward trend from 1996, when 315 death penalty sentences were meted out.
Other national statistical trends:
▪ Only 20 executions took place in 2016, the lowest number in 25 years.
▪ Public opinion polls show that support of capital punishment is at a 40-year low. For example, the Pew Research Center found 49 percent of Americans favor the death penalty. Meanwhile, Gallup reported 60 percent support the death penalty. But that percentage is the lowest since the 1970s.
▪ For the first time in 40 years, no state imposed more than nine death sentences. Just two states – Texas and Georgia – accounted for 80 percent of last year’s executions.
DNA, anti-death lawyers among reasons for decline
Among the reasons for the slow down: publicity over botched executions, multiple examples of DNA exonerating people on death row and a national cadre of anti-death penalty lawyers who fight every death sentence.
Also, more and more prominent people are questioning the death penalty, including U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer. In a recent dissent, Breyer said the death penalty may be unconstitutional for a host of reasons, including the likelihood that innocents have been executed and distortions in the jury selection process.
If sentenced to die, Roof would be sent to a federal maximum security facility in Terre Haute, Ind., where he would join 62 other federal prisoners on death row. One of his fellow death row inmates would be Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the Boston Marathon bomber.
Executions are rare in the federal system.
In 2004, Jack Swerling, a Columbia defense lawyer, represented Brandan Basham, the last man sentenced to death in a federal death penalty trial in South Carolina. Basham was convicted in the 2002 of kidnapping and murder of a S.C. woman.
He remains on death row, 12 years after his sentencing.
Swerling, who has defended clients in numerous death penalty trials, is not surprised. “The appeals process can take 12 or 14 years,” he said.
Since the federal death penalty law was enacted in 1988, only three people have been executed.
Those three are Timothy McVeigh, the Oklahoma City bomber; Juan Raul Garza, a marijuana grower who killed three other drug traffickers; and Louis Jones Jr., a Gulf War veteran who kidnapped and killed a female soldier.
Jones’ execution in 2003 was the last time a federal death row prisoner was executed. That was 13 years ago.
S.C. has slowed executions, too
Roof also will face a death penalty trial in South Carolina’s state courts.
Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson plans to seek Roof’s execution on state murder charges. No date has been announced for that trial, but it could be held later this year.
Still, if Roof is sentenced to death by a state jury, it will be years before he is executed, due to appeals.
South Carolina also has seen a sharp decline in the death sentences and executions.
No convicted killer was sentenced to death by a S.C. jury in 2016, said Lindsey Vann, a staff attorney with Justice 360, a Columbia-based non-profit that seeks fairness in the state’s capital cases.
“We have only seen people leaving death row this year because of (appellate court) reversals,” Vann said, adding no one has been sent to the state’s death row since 2014.
Souith Carolina’s last execution took place in 2011. There are about 40 inmates on the state’s death row, including four who have been there since the 1980s. All of their cases are in various stages of appeal.
Part of the decline in execution is due to the public’s realization that death penalty cases, with their long trials and multiple appeals, are expensive, Vann said. Also, many juries are finding that the alternative to a death sentence – life without parole – is a reasonable option, Vann said.
Even if a S.C. inmate’s execution date were to come due, the state Department of Corrections would be unable to carry it out, says corrections director Bryan Stirling.
Under state law, an inmate must be executed by lethal injection unless he or she chooses the electric chair.
For now, lethal injections aren’t possible. That’s because expiration dates already have passed on the toxic drugs the department uses in executions.
By far, inmates’ preferred way to be put to death is by injection, and the state can’t force an inmate to choose the electric chair.
And, for now, drug companies are refusing to sell the drugs needed for an execution to South Carolina, as has happened in other states.
Stirling attributes the drug companies refusals to fear of bad publicity from anti-death penalty groups.
However, since no execution dates have been set in South Carolina, no executions have been delayed for lack of drugs, he said.
“We are still trying to obtain the drugs to carry out executions as required by law,” Stirling said. “But, thus far, (we) have been unable to.”
Comments