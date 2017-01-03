Man shot during botched Craigslist deal planned to rob victims, official says

Detectives believe the man who was shot during a botched Craigslist exchange in Northeast Richland County on Monday set up the transaction at a vacant home in order to rob or steal from his would-be victims, officials said.
Richland County deputies responded to a call of shots fired on the 100 block of Southport Drive just before noon and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
The two victims met the suspect at the home to purchase a motorcycle he claimed to be selling, said Lt. Curtis Wilson, a sheriff’s spokesman. Deputies later determined the home is vacant.
“He starts walking them toward the back,” Wilson said of the suspect. “He stops, asks them to show him the money.”
One of the men showed the suspect the money, and he continued walking, Wilson said. The two victims became suspicious when the suspect began walking toward the back again.
The victims tried to leave when the suspect pulled out a cellphone and made a call, Wilson said. The suspect started assaulting the man who had the money.
The second man pulled out a handgun and shot the suspect multiple times in the upper body, Wilson said. No charges have been filed against the victim, who legally had the firearm, Wilson said. The Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office is reviewing the case.
The suspect had a gun; however, it’s unclear if he fired it during the incident, Wilson said. The Sheriff’s Department can not comment on charges until detectives speak with the suspect, who remains in critical condition at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital.
Richland County deputies are using the incident to remind residents to use the agency’s exchange safety zones for buying, selling or exchanging items with people they meet on the Internet.
The Sheriff’s Department set up the “Internet exchange safety zones” a year ago for residents to use as public exchange locations for selling, purchasing or exchanging items with people from websites like Craigslist or Angie’s List, according to officials.
The zones are located at five of the department’s eight region locations around Richland County
▪ 5623 Two Notch Road
▪ 2615 Lower Richland Blvd.
▪ 6429 Bishop Ave.
▪ 1019 Beatty Road
▪ 118 McNulty St.
Officials say the locations are a safer place for residents to conduct business and help prevent innocent people from being lured into crimes.
Other Midlands agencies have designated similar areas outside their headquarters.
Lexington police last year set up an Internet purchase exchange area outside the town’s municipal complex. A photo posted on the Lexington Police Department’s Facebook page announcing the news has been shared more than 4,000 times since February.
“We get a lot of kudos, and people are happy that’s set up for them,” Cpl. Cameron Mortenson said, adding that several other agencies have contacted them about how to designate their own safety zones. “If that person wants to try to divert to another location, that's kind of a red flag that something might be amiss.”
Mortenson said the safety zone was prompted by multiple requests from residents, and that Lexington police haven’t handled any incidents similar to the one that unfolded Monday in Columbia.
The Columbia Police Department has designated the parking lot and lobby of its Justice Square headquarters as a safety zone.
Richland County sheriff’s officials say the zones can also be used as meeting locations by those who are co-parenting or sharing custody of a child.
