‘I’ll see you in heaven,’ man said before murder-suicide

The man authorities say fatally shot his two children and their mother in her Lexington County home Sunday had been to the home twice before and had once told her, “I’ll see you in heaven,” according to law enforcement records.
The bodies of Marissa Hope Reynoso, 26, and two of her children, 4-year-old Elijah Chavez and 1-year old Ezra Chavez, were found New Year’s night in the master bedroom of the Old Barnwell Road home the family had been renting, officials have said. Also in the bedroom was the body of 25-year-old Jorge Luis Chavez.
Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said Tuesday that Chavez shot his way into the house in the Three Fountains community and shot Reynoso and their two children with a 9mm handgun before shooting himself. The gun was reported stolen in Clinton years ago, Koon said. But it’s unclear when and how Chavez got the weapon, the sheriff said.
Reynoso called for help, saying a man she described as her boyfriend was breaking into her home, according to a 911 recording released Tuesday.
“My boyfriend is trying to break into my house right now,” she told the dispatcher in a controlled voice shortly after 8 p.m.. “He is like busting through the window. I need an officer here like right now.”
Asked by the dispatcher if the man was armed, Reynoso responded, “I guess, probably.”
Reynoso was urged by the dispatcher to gather her children and go into another room just before screams broke out within a minute of the start of the call for help. The recording made public does not capture the sound of gunfire.
The remainder of the 8 1/2 -minute recording is largely inaudible as the dispatcher kept trying to get Reynoso back on the line.
Before Sunday night, Reynoso called Lexington County law enforcement twice during the previous six weeks when Chavez showed up at her home uninvited, according to incident reports obtained Tuesday by The State newspaper.
Reynoso told deputies on Nov. 14 that Chavez was in her driveway and told her, “I can’t do this anymore. I’ll see you in heaven,” according to the incident report. Chavez then showed Reynoso a rope that he had on the front passenger seat.
Chavez fled in a black Nissan Frontier with a North Carolina tag, the report states. Deputies were given a description of Chavez and told to be on the lookout. Lexington County dispatchers tried pinging his cellphone but it was turned off, the report states.
Deputies were called again to the home for a domestic incident Dec. 12, according to reports. Reynoso told officers she and Chavez had broken up about two months earlier. She said they had recently “started hanging out to allow the children to see their father.”
“Marissa stated that Jorge showed up unannounced tonight and knocked on her bedroom window and asked her to come outside to speak about their relationship,” the report states. “Marissa stated that Jorge said he would not leave but then did so when she called 911.”
Reynoso told deputies she and Chavez were together for five years.
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, who said she had spoken with family members, said Reynoso had moved to Lexington County from the Durham, N.C., area. Fisher said family members told her Reynoso was trying to get away from Chavez, who was originally from Honduras.
Sheriff Koon said, “Chavez tried to enter the home Sunday night through a window and eventually shot his way into a back door as Marissa called 911 to report a burglary in progress. Deputies arrived at the incident within one minute and immediately began to pursue leads.”
