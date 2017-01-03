Columbia woman charged with murder after Monday stabbing

A Columbia woman was charged with murder after fatally stabbing a man during an argument Monday, according to police.
Amanda Latrese Goodwin, 25, was placed in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on murder and weapon charges, according to the Columbia Police Department.
Goodwin is charged in the stabbing death of 55-year-old Curtis Rowe Sr., who died Monday from excessive blood loss from multiple stab wounds in the thigh, according to the Richland County Coroner’s office. One of the stab wounds lacerated Rowe’s femoral artery.
Rowe was visiting family at the 3600 block of Phillips Street Monday when an argument turned physical between him and Goodwin, according to Jennifer Timmons, a Columbia police spokeswoman. A witness tried to break up the fight when Goodwin stabbed Rowe.
Rowe was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.
Comments