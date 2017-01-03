Columbia man shot at and crashed into deputy, warrants allege

State officials arrested a Columbia man who was shot by a deputy during an attempt to serve a warrant last year.
Samuel Huguenin Jr., 35, of Kendrick Road was charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime stemming from a May 13 incident.
The attempted murder charges are felonies that carry a penalty of up to 30 years in prison each. The other charge is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Arrest warrants stated Huguenin was fleeing a Saluda County deputy near the 600 block of Old Lexington Road in Lexington County when he pointed and fired a shotgun at the deputy “with malice and intent to kill.”
The warrant stated the suspect then drove toward the deputy’s patrol vehicle, increased speed and crashed into the driver’s side door.
During the incident, Huguenin was shot at by one of the five Saluda and Lexington counties deputies pursuing him.
The deputy who was crashed into, Lt. Russ Padget, was treated for minor injuries and released from an area hospital shortly after the incident occurred.
SLED reported it investigated this case at the request of the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Huguenin was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center. His bond was set at $1,025,000, according to court records.
Comments