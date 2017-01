911 calls capture last moments of reported murder suicide in Lexington County

The bodies of Marissa Hope Reynoso, 26, and two of her children, 4-year-old Elijah Chavez and 1-year old Ezra Chavez, were found New Year’s night in the master bedroom of the Old Barnwell Road home the family had been renting, officials have said. Also in the bedroom was the body of 25-year-old Jorge Luis Chavez.