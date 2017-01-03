Missing NC teens may be in South Carolina

Authorities in southeastern North Carolina are appealing to the public to help locate two Brunswick County teenagers who went missing Tuesday morning and may be headed to South Carolina. The teenagers are ‘known to be in a relationship,” said Detective Mitch McCaffity of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s office in an email appeal.
River Boyd, 15, and Macayla Wallace, 14, are students at South Brunswick High School. They left school together at 8:08 am Tuesday in a silver 2011 Honda Civic with North Carolina license plate BBY-4237.
Macayla is 5’5” tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has blonde shoulder length hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green long sleeved shirt, green leggings, gray boots and carrying a gray backpack.
River stands between 5’1-” and 6’ tall and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray pants, white shoes and carrying a black/red/green backpack.
Anyone with information about the teenagers’ whereabouts is asked to contact Det. McCaffity at 910-363-6555.
