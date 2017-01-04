Suspect shot during Craigslist robbery attempt to be charged after hospital release

The man who was shot after luring two people to a vacant home to rob them during a Craigslist exchange will be charged with attempted armed robbery and kidnapping, according to authorities.
Marcus Eugene Shumaker, 18, will be charged with attempted armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping, according to Lt. Curtis Wilson, a Richland County sheriff’s spokesman. Shumaker is still in serious condition at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital but will be charged after his release.
Deputies responded to an armed robbery Monday on the 100 block of Southport Drive and found Shumaker outside a vacant home with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body, officials said. Detectives have determined Shumaker lured the two male victims to the home with the intent to rob them of their cash.
The victims had planned to meet Shumaker to purchase a motorcycle, Wilson said. Shumaker escorted the men to the side of the vacant home and asked to see the money for the motorcycle. Shumaker then began assaulting one of the victims.
During the scuffle, Shumaker pulled out a gun, Wilson said. The victim reached for his own gun and fired multiple shots at Shumaker.
The teen was arrested by Richland County deputies in June 2014 for a robbery and was sentenced under the state’s Youthful Offender Act, according to sheriff’s officials. He was released in November 2015 under intensive supervision but was arrested again in June for violating his conditional release by smoking marijuana and not reporting as scheduled.
Shumaker completed the terms of the Youthful Offender Act on Dec. 6, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Comments