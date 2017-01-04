Cayce store robbed at gunpoint on Monday

Cayce Police released surveillance photos and asked for the public’s help identifying the man who robbed the Karatu Store at 2015 State Street on Monday.
The robber brandished a silver or nickel handgun during the crime, the police said in a news release. He was described as a black male last week wearing a gray zip-up hoodie with black pants, tan boots, black gloves and a black ski mask.
If you have information to share with authorities, you are asked to call the Cayce Department of Public Safety at (803)794-0456 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).
Comments