Sumter mom charged with infant’s suffocation death

Sumter Police charged 28-year-old Mary Amelia Woods with homicide by child neglect following her infant son’s death on October 8, 2016.
Police believe Woods was drunk when she laid down to sleep with her son by her side last October. At some point, the arrest warrant says, she rolled over onto the child and suffocated him.
State Department of Social Services and Sumter Police were called to her Miller Road home October 8th when the child was found to be unresponsive.
Woods turned herself in Thursday morning, police said in a news release. She was being held at the Sumter-Lee Detention Center Thursday afternoon.
The Richland County sheriff’s department, along with the Richland County Coroner’s Office, 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Palmetto Health Richland and Children’s Trust of South Carolina launched an child sleep safety campaign last August after a 25-year-old Eastover man was charged in his 2-month-old son’s suffocation death.
A majority of such deaths do not involve alcohol, but are due to unsafe sleeping conditions, Coroner Gary Watts said.
In January 2016 alone, Richland County witnessed 7 baby deaths due to unsafe sleep environments, Watts said.
Tips for safe sleeping conditions include: using a firm sleep surface, placing babies on their backs to sleep and not letting babies sleep with their parents or anyone else.
