2nd arrest made in December attack on Irmo woman

A second woman has been charged in connection with the December 20th ambush of a woman arriving at her Irmo home from work, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said in a news release. Ivory Victoria Hughey, 25, was charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Kimberly Miller, 23, was charged in the crime after her arrest on December 22, 2016.
Miller and Hughey are accused of assaulting the victim as she sat in her car outside her home on the 1400 block of Hollingshed Road in Irmo. The victim ran inside her home and Miller allegedly “fired multiple shots in to the dwelling,” Lott said. There were no reports of injuries from the attack.
Miller and the victim were involved in an ongoing altercation, Lott said.
An investigation into the incident continues.
