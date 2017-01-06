Lexington woman charged with DUI after fatal Sunset Blvd. crash

Police believe an intoxicated driver caused a wreck that killed one person on Susnset Boulevard Thursday night.
Nicole Marie Wilson, 29, of Lexington was driving when she collided with another vehicle on the 4200 block of Sunset Boulevard, according to a news release from the Lexington Police Department.
Investigators believe Wilson, who was reportedly intoxicated, caused the wreck after failing to stop for a stop light, according to the release.
The driver of the other vehicle died from injuries sustained during the crash, the release stated. That person’s identity has not been released.
Wilson charged with felony driving under the influence involving death.
She was transported to the Lexington County Detention Center.
Police continue to investigate this case.
Anyone with information about the traffic collision fatality can contact Major Matt Davis with LPD at (803) 359- 6260.
Comments