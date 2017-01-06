Crime & Courts

Former town employee admits to embezzling more than $10,000

By Jane Moon Dail

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

A former Town of Swansea employee admitted to police she embezzled more than $10,000 from the town, officials reported.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested Lorraine E. Culler, 56, of Swansea Thursday and charged her with embezzlement of public funds with a value of $10,000 or more, according to a SLED news release.

The arrest warrant stated she voluntarily confessed to Swansea Police Chief Clif Hayes to taking more than $10,000 from the town June 11, 2015.

The charge carries a penalty of a fine in proportion to the embezzled funds plus up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Culler was employed by the Town of Swansea with “the responsibility of safekeeping [and] transfer and disbursement of funds” in question, the warrant stated.

Swansea Mayor Ray Spires could not be reached for comment.

Culler was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center.

