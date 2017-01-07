Columbia woman accused of stabbing man at Aiken hotel in domestic violence incident

A Columbia woman is charged with attempted murder after Aiken officers say she stabbed a man in a domestic violence incident at a hotel Friday night.
Melissa Gambrell, 26, was arrested after the stabbing at Hotel Aiken, where officers arrived around 9 p.m. Friday.
The victim was injured in the upper body but not killed, officers said.
In her mugshot, Gambrell appears to have bruising and cuts around her eyes and on her face.
Capt. Marty Sawyer of the Aiken Department of Public Safety said officers are not sure whether Gambrell’s wounds were from Friday night or previous incidents or whether they were inflicted by the man she’s accused of stabbing or by someone else. Those questions are being investigated, Sawyer said.
Gambrell was being held Saturday at the Aiken County Detention Center. She also is charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
