Argument led to Saturday shooting at Columbia apartments, police say

Columbia police say an argument prompted a Saturday night shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at Willow Run Apartments on Alcott Drive, according to police.
The male victim was shot once in the lower body and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, said Jennifer Timmons, a Columbia police spokeswoman.
No arrests have been made. Police say the suspect and victim know each other, and that the shooting was an isolated incident that stemmed from an argument.
