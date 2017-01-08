Police investigating armed robbery at Columbia Dunkin Donuts

The Columbia Police Department is investigating an armed robbery on Sunday night.
The alleged robbery occurred at the Dunkin Donuts on the 3300 block of Devine Street, according to the Columbia Police Department, which said no injuries were reported. An undisclosed amount of money was taken, said public information liaison Jennifer Timmons.
No arrests have been made and a K9 unit is assisting in the search for what could be two suspects, according to the Columbia Police Department.
As the investigation continues, anyone with information is asked to call the Columbia Police Department, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Armed robbery, possibly involving two suspects at Dunkin Donuts - 3300 block of Devine Street. No injuries reported during crime. pic.twitter.com/btEuckJbHT— Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) January 9, 2017
