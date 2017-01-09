Deputies seeking suspects in Sunday burglary, beating

Richland County deputies are searching for two people who broke into a home, beat a woman and stole money and medication.
The burglary happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Lionsgate Drive, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Two suspects, a man and a woman, broke into the home and demanded money and jewelery from a woman inside.
The suspects beat the woman before fleeing with money and medication from the home, deputies said. The victim was treated at the scene by EMS for scratches and swelling on her face.
Deputies are still trying to identify the suspects.
