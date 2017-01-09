Suspects arrested after dragging deputy, leading chase with guns and drugs in car

Two men were arrested after dragging a Newberry County Sheriff’s Office deputy, leading law enforcement on a chase, before being found in possession of guns and drugs.
Adonis Martel Johnson and 26-year-old LeTravis Ouzts were arrested after the Jan. 4 incident.
Ouzts was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, failure to stop law enforcement vehicle, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, adding his bond was set at $10,000.
Johnson will be charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, adding Johnson will also be charged with a violation of probation.
Ouzts and Johnson were arrested after an incident at a traffic safety checkpoint that occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m., according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies approached the vehicle, reporting it smelled of marijuana, Ouzts said he didn’t have a driver’s license and drove away, dragging the deputy a short distance, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.
A short chase ensued before the suspect vehicle crashed into an embankment at the intersection of Kendall Road and Gray Street, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, adding more than 48 grams of marijuana, approximately 8 grams of cocaine and two handguns were found after the collision.
Ouzts, Johnson and the injured deputy were transported to an area hospital for treatment, with Ouzts and the deputy having been released. Johnson, who was was wearing an ankle monitor when he was arrested, is still hospitalized, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, adding the deputy wasn’t seriously injured is recovering at home.
Comments