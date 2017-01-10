Second suspect sought in July robbery, slaying of landscaper

There was little cheer this holiday season for the family of Jamell George.
The 26-year-old father and business owner was gunned down in July outside his home on Pinedale Drive in what detectives say was a robbery. One person has been charged in the slaying but a second suspect is still on the run and believed to be living near where the shooting happened.
“It was hard,” Caulie George, 47, said of the family’s first Christmas without his brother. “Every day you wake up, you think about what happened to your brother. There's no resolution.
“You try to get in the spirit of the season, which we all understand. But it was just a very grieving time for us.”
Jamell George was sitting in his truck outside his home on the 7400 block of Pinedale Drive on July 2 when two men approached him around 10:30 p.m., according to Kevin Loftis, senior investigator for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Officials have said a verbal altercation turned physical after George was ordered from his car at gunpoint, and that he was shot multiple times as he tried to flee.
George, who detectives believe was targeted randomly, was killed hours before his 27th birthday, Loftis said. Two witnesses provided a description of the two suspects for a sketch artist, and a Crimestoppers tip led deputies to arrest 27-year-old Keith Thomas on Aug. 3 on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
The second suspect has not been identified, but Loftis said he is believed to live in or around the Colony Apartments off West Beltline Boulevard. George’s cellphone was taken from the scene and hasn’t been recovered.
George had a minor criminal record, according to State Law Enforcement Division records. Thomas had no record before his arrest for George’s murder.
“We will not rest until we bring everybody to justice that has participated in such a horrific crime,” Loftis said. “It’s been a while. I'm hoping now that, since time has passed, if we show a picture of Mr. Keith, somebody that lives in the Colony might recognize him and recognize, ‘That could be (someone) that used to hang out with him.’”
Caulie George said his brother lived in that neighborhood for about 10 years, and regularly passed out Bible verses and literature to kids in his neighborhood growing up. He owned Early Bird Landscaping of the Midlands, a name his brother found humorous.
“He definitely wasn’t an early bird,” Caulie George said, chuckling.
George left behind a son, who is almost 2, his brother says.
“He's not yet talking, but he's getting there,” he said. “He's so much like his dad, so it's a daily reminder. It's a joy when you see him and it's sad because you see him in his son so much.”
Anyone with information about the killing of Jamell George or the whereabouts of the second suspect is asked to call Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Comments