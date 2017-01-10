Second suspect sought in July robbery, slaying of landscaper

1:53 Raw video: Clemson celebrates national championship Pause

2:54 Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive

1:11 Deshaun Watson explains decision to enter the NFL draft

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

3:22 Dabo Swinney: Clemson over Alabama was not an upset

0:22 Clemson flag flies over SC State House

1:55 Working out with Steve Spurrier

0:34 'When I die, I want to be reborn in Charleston,' Biden tells Sen. Scott at swearing-in

0:47 Wolford up next: What Muschamp sought in new O-line coach